This Chicago Bulls player has a picture of Britney Spears in his locker, but will it bring him luck?

Perhaps it’s got something to do with her 2000 song Lucky, perhaps not – regardless, Chicago Bulls centre Robin Lopez is hoping a little Britney Spears stardust might rub off on his team’s fortunes.

That’s because after the Bulls’ first win of the 2017/18 regular season, Lopez revealed a picture of the pop star in his locker “looking out for” him and his team mates.

Britney will always be looking out for us guys #IMustConfessIStillBelieve pic.twitter.com/zR06gC2p5A — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) October 27, 2017

A day after their 91-86 win against the Atlanta Hawks, Lopez tweeted the image, rather ingeniously using the hashtag #IMustConfessIStillBelieve, referring to some of Spears’ most famous lyrics.

Naturally this led to some classic Britney gifs, from well-known Britney songs…

… to appropriate Britney reactions.

However, with the Bulls on just one win from four games, perhaps Spears’ lyrics are exactly what the team needs – they currently sit 12th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference.

With three defeats already, Lopez will hope it’s not a case of “Oops… I did it again” after their next game against Oklahoma Thunder.