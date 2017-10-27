Advertising
This Chicago Bulls player has a picture of Britney Spears in his locker, but will it bring him luck?
Can Britney get the Bulls back to winning ways?
Perhaps it’s got something to do with her 2000 song Lucky, perhaps not – regardless, Chicago Bulls centre Robin Lopez is hoping a little Britney Spears stardust might rub off on his team’s fortunes.
That’s because after the Bulls’ first win of the 2017/18 regular season, Lopez revealed a picture of the pop star in his locker “looking out for” him and his team mates.
A day after their 91-86 win against the Atlanta Hawks, Lopez tweeted the image, rather ingeniously using the hashtag #IMustConfessIStillBelieve, referring to some of Spears’ most famous lyrics.
Naturally this led to some classic Britney gifs, from well-known Britney songs…
… to appropriate Britney reactions.
However, with the Bulls on just one win from four games, perhaps Spears’ lyrics are exactly what the team needs – they currently sit 12th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference.
With three defeats already, Lopez will hope it’s not a case of “Oops… I did it again” after their next game against Oklahoma Thunder.
