The injured Paul Pogba uses his latest haircut to remind fans he’s ‘still breathing’
The United midfielder has been out with injury for weeks.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba hasn’t played for over a month due to a hamstring injury, but he’s keen not to be forgotten as United’s season rumbles on without him.
The 24-year-old France player picked up a hamstring injury 19 minutes into United’s 3-0 win against Basel in the Champions League on 12 September, and hasn’t played since.
That’s a shame, after Pogba started the season brightly with two Premier League goals in his first two games – but he’s not done this season. Not if his haircut is to be believed.
It’s been a frustrating time for fans of the midfielder, who has updated his supporters on his recovery through social media.
United have fallen five points back in the title race from Premier League leaders Manchester City, but are into the quarter-finals of the League Cup and sit top of their Champions League group, with three wins from three.
