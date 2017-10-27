Advertising
Cat storms the field during NFL match to become a feline football star
The impostor became the unexpected highlight of the night – man of the match potential?
There was an unexpected special appearance during the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dophins.
A feline pitch invader made its way across the field during the Thursday night game, much to the delight of commentators Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.
The two even did a play-by-play of the cats performance:
“Look at this Jim,” Romo said. “This is like how you ran in high school.
“Perfect form, extension and doesn’t even get phased that there’s people around. Just look at the change of direction.”
For many viewers as well, it was the cat who stole the spotlight during the game.
Some even got a little superstitious about the timing of this surprise appearance.
And some want cats and football to become a regular thing.
Other Twitter users suggested the NFL could learn a thing or two from this new feline football star.
Either way, they seem to have a new fan. This is Purrscilla glued to the action at home.
The Ravens won 40-0 in the game played at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore.
