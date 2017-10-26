5 ways football fans spent their time during the delay to the Carabao Cup draw

The Carabao Cup draw this evening didn’t go exactly as planned.

Due to begin live at 4pm, viewers were left staring at a holding screen for 25 minutes before the sponsors tweeted that the draw had been put back until 5pm due to a “minor technical glitch at Twitter HQ”.

Eventually, a pre-recorded draw arrived on the Carabao Cup’s feed – at 5.50pm.

The #CarabaoCup Round Five Draw has finally taken place. Take a look at the pre-recorded video and see who your team got. pic.twitter.com/g6Tl9IxseK — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) October 26, 2017

Talk about the delays to the cup draw started trending on Twitter, and from the looks of what was said – here’s what people were getting up to.

1. Making draws of their own

Legions of fans were so aggrieved by the ordeal they decided to take matters into their own hands and host draws of their own.

This is how the #CarabaoCup Quarter Final Draw should be done. 18 SECONDS, LADS!!!! pic.twitter.com/iFZNpuIpVo — Sean Hegarty (@Sean_Hegarty) October 26, 2017

He’s efficient, you’ve got to give him that.

2. Sharing benign achievements

Perhaps the best response though came from a fan of Bristol City – the lowest ranked team left in the competition – who shared that he’d managed to change a nappy and two light bulbs while waiting.

What mundane things have you achieved since the start of the #CarabaoCup draw? I’ve change two lightbulbs and one nappy so far… — Jon Lansdown (@JonLansdown) October 26, 2017

Soon enough, others followed suit.

I've cooked a roast chicken dinner, gained 5lbs and aged 10 years….. — Tim Shires (@timshires) October 26, 2017

I've watched 3 episodes of Corrie from 1986 — Erik Van Djismie (@ErikVanDjismie) October 26, 2017

I’ve bought some peas Jon! — Mark Clemmit (@MarkClemmit) October 26, 2017

3. Harbouring conspiracy theories

Naturally, some thought something smelt fishy about all these delays – with some believing it was all a ruse to make sure certain teams face each other.

I'm hearing the draw has been delayed as there is a technical difficulty in making sure United are drawn at home to Bristol City #CarabaoCup — Paul MCG AFC ?? (@PaulMCG2017) October 26, 2017

So the @Carabao_Cup did all of that delaying to make sure United, City, Chelsea and Arsenal didn't face each other in the QFs #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/x97sVEJr8A — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) October 26, 2017

Surprise surprise, the #CarabaoCup draw is 2 hours late, pre recorded and United draw Bristol City ?? — Sophie Atkinson (@SophieAtk) October 26, 2017

4. Reminiscing about Sir Rod Stewart

In case you don’t recall, Sir Rod Stewart helped with the Scottish Cup draw early this year. It was such a memorable appearance that “Rod Stewart” began trending on Twitter in the UK as many looked back on it fondly during tonight’s draw.

Get Rod Stewart to do the draw #CarabaoCup — john armstrong (@Rocky72John) October 26, 2017

In case you don’t recall it – here it is in all its brilliance.

One man who will have followed the carnage of the draw more closely than any other is Bristol City coach Lee Johnson – who found out his team face a trip to Old Trafford.

Here’s what he had to say to his Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho.

Welcome to Bristol City Jose …. "pop in to the office for a drink after aye " ?Great draw ?@bcfctweets — Lee Johnson (@LeeJohnsonCoach) October 26, 2017

A Hollywood-style clash and a drink with one of the biggest names in football? It’s definitely worth a try Lee.

The Robins are the only Championship side left in the competition, and clinched their place in the last eight with a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

West Ham, who came from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 3-2 on Wednesday night, will travel to Arsenal in the last eight. Meanwhile, Chelsea host Bournemouth and Manchester City travel to Leicester in a draw which was delayed by almost two hours.