Watch Raphael Guerreiro score a ridiculous flying volley in training

Portuguese starlet Raphael Guerreiro will be happy the cameras were on at training with Borussia Dortmund.

Take a look at this goal he scored.

? WAS FÜR EIN TOR! @RaphGuerreiro ist zurück! // WHAT A GOAL! Raphaël Guerreiro is back ? pic.twitter.com/0QZtMoKXC8 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 25, 2017

Well that’s just silly.

Running into the penalty area, the 23-year-old leaps and takes a spinning kick at the ball – directing it past the goalkeeper and into the opposite top corner.

Guerreiro’s goal comes as he returned after four months out with an ankle injury this week.

He played the final 27 minutes in Dortmund’s 5-0 thrashing at Magdeburg in the German cup.

Guerreiro sustained the injury on international duty against Russia in June, and he was part of the Portugal team who battled to victory in the UEFA European Championship in 2016.