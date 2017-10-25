Watch: Lewis Hamilton takes Usain Bolt for a high-octane lap of the US Grand Prix track

Lewis Hamilton edged closer to a fourth Formula One World Championship title with victory at the United States Grand Prix this weekend – and perhaps his meeting with a fellow speedster before the race got him in the winning mentality.

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt met the 32-year-old Briton for a lap around the track in Austin, Texas – and it’s fair to say Hamilton didn’t hold back.

Yes, it seems even the fastest sprinter ever needs a lot of censorship on his language in a car with Hamilton. Awesome stuff.

Bolt’s meet-up with the racing driver didn’t stop there either.

The 31-year-old met Hamilton at the podium in Austin – where he was flanked by Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen in second and third respectively – posing for a signature Lightning Bolt celebration.

Hamilton’s win in the US clinched a fourth Constructor’s Championship in a row for Mercedes, with his and teammate Valtteri Bottas’ points creating an unassailable lead with three races to go in the season.

The win is Hamilton’s ninth of the season and fifth in the past six races. He now only needs to finish fifth in Mexico this weekend to clinch his fourth Formula One crown.