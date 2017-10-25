Advertising
This ice hockey save makes David de Gea’s job look comparatively easy
Is this the best save of the year?
An ice hockey goal might be smaller to guard, but the job of an NHL goalie is still ridiculously tough.
Faced with a mischievously small puck, making reflex saves is an impressive feat, as Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray proved.
In a game against the Edmonton Oilers, Murray kept the scores level at 0-0 with a superb stop from close range – how did he keep this out?
Another angle? Sure, why not.
The best save of the year?
Advertising
The fans certainly seemed keen on it – who says forwards get all the glory?
The Penguins eventually won 2-1, adding extra value to the save – you’ll have to try harder than that to score against Pittsburgh this season.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.