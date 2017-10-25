The list of Under-17 World Cup Golden Boot winners won’t fill England’s Brewster with confidence…

England’s youth teams have excelled this year, and thanks to a Rhian Brewster hat-trick, the under-17s stand a good chance of adding another trophy to the collection.

The Liverpool striker netted three against Brazil in the Under-17 World Cup semi-final during a 3-1 win for England, going top of the goal-scoring charts at the tournament with seven in just five games.

That feeling when you score back-to-back World Cup hat-tricks ️⚽️️⚽️️⚽️ Take a bow, @RhianBrewster9 ? #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/2FIfis8oMl — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 25, 2017

The 17-year-old also netted three goals against the USA in the quarter-finals, giving him back-to-back hat-tricks.

However, while Brewster looks in a strong position to claim the Golden Boot award at the tournament, it’s difficult to say he’d be joining illustrious company.

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster on course to join this mixed bunch of former winners of the U17 World Cup Golden Shoe. The unclickable "David" went on to become a hedge fund manager. pic.twitter.com/ECfTVf9U0l — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) October 25, 2017

Just about the only notable names on the list are former Arsenal players Cesc Fabregas and Carlos Vela – 2013’s winner Valmir Berisha currently plays for Aalesunds FK in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

That said, people are right to be excited about the youngster.

England lead Brazil 3-1 in U17 World Cup SF. Another hat-trick for Rhian Brewster. An England team that actually puts a smile on your face — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) October 25, 2017

Foden and Brewster. No excuse for English football if those two don't make it and make it big. — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) October 25, 2017

And Liverpool fans in particular have cause for optimism in this case.

BREWSTER HAT-TRICK! V BRAZIL IN A WC SEMI IN FRONT OF 67,000 PEOPLE AGED 17 ?????????? — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 25, 2017

And while this particular Golden Boot list isn’t an illustrious list of footballers, Brewster’s goals do put him in esteemed company when it comes to hat-tricks on the international stage.

Congratulations to Rhian Brewster on scoring a World Cup hat-trick. Can’t begin to imagine what that feels like. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 25, 2017

Lineker’s hat-trick against Poland at the 1986 World Cup propelled him to the Golden Boot – is Brewster set to follow in his footsteps?