The list of Under-17 World Cup Golden Boot winners won’t fill England’s Brewster with confidence…
You might not recognise too many of these names.
England’s youth teams have excelled this year, and thanks to a Rhian Brewster hat-trick, the under-17s stand a good chance of adding another trophy to the collection.
The Liverpool striker netted three against Brazil in the Under-17 World Cup semi-final during a 3-1 win for England, going top of the goal-scoring charts at the tournament with seven in just five games.
The 17-year-old also netted three goals against the USA in the quarter-finals, giving him back-to-back hat-tricks.
However, while Brewster looks in a strong position to claim the Golden Boot award at the tournament, it’s difficult to say he’d be joining illustrious company.
Just about the only notable names on the list are former Arsenal players Cesc Fabregas and Carlos Vela – 2013’s winner Valmir Berisha currently plays for Aalesunds FK in the Norwegian Eliteserien.
That said, people are right to be excited about the youngster.
And Liverpool fans in particular have cause for optimism in this case.
And while this particular Golden Boot list isn’t an illustrious list of footballers, Brewster’s goals do put him in esteemed company when it comes to hat-tricks on the international stage.
Lineker’s hat-trick against Poland at the 1986 World Cup propelled him to the Golden Boot – is Brewster set to follow in his footsteps?
