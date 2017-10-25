Advertising
Manchester City asked people to guess what a picture was and got more than they bargained for
It’s probably the first time a picture of a squirrel has looked this x-rated.
It’s fair to say Manchester City’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers didn’t live up to expectations, especially given what occurred on the pitch before kick-off.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men held City to a goalless draw in the Carabao Cup tie, with City winning on penalties, and have won a lot of plaudits for their spirited performance.
Despite that though a pitch-invading squirrel that found itself on the Etihad turf pre-game grabbed most of the attention, and really raised excitement levels.
The squirrel was chased around the pitch, caught, escaped, and was then caught again, and was undeniably the star of the show.
City even chose the squirrel as their Mystery Blue for this week, a game where they ask fans to guess the player from a blurred out picture, showing what high esteem this little squirrel is held in in Manchester.
Unfortunately for City though, their blurred picture looked more like something else than a squirrel.
Any prizes for guessing what?
Some people played by the rules.
Others certainly did not.
Don’t pretend like you didn’t see it.
That poor squirrel – he’s been through enough.
