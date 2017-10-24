Advertising
A squirrel caused quite the stir at the Etihad
The rodent gave the Manchester City ground staff a run for their money.
There was an unexpected intruder on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.
A squirrel gave the Manchester City ground staff a run for their money before the Carabao Cup clash against Wolves.
The staff chased it around for several minutes but the squirrel obviously had other plans.
It made for some dramatic scenes on the pitch.
What’s the deal with these squirrels trying to interrupt football matches?
Man of the Match maybe?
