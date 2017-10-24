Menu

A squirrel caused quite the stir at the Etihad

Viral Sport

The rodent gave the Manchester City ground staff a run for their money.

There was an unexpected intruder on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

A squirrel gave the Manchester City ground staff a run for their money before the Carabao Cup clash against Wolves.

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Etihad Stadium
(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

The staff chased it around for several minutes but the squirrel obviously had other plans.

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Etihad Stadium
(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Etihad Stadium
(Tim Goode/PA)

It made for some dramatic scenes on the pitch.

What’s the deal with these squirrels trying to interrupt football matches?

Man of the Match maybe?

Viral Sport

