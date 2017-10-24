A squirrel caused quite the stir at the Etihad

There was an unexpected intruder on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

A squirrel gave the Manchester City ground staff a run for their money before the Carabao Cup clash against Wolves.

(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

The staff chased it around for several minutes but the squirrel obviously had other plans.

(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

(Tim Goode/PA)

It made for some dramatic scenes on the pitch.

Never seen anything as funny as a squirrel being chased round the pitch before kick off ????? #cityvwolves #MCFC — ❥ H (@hollsweeen) October 24, 2017

Someone caught the squirrel – and it bit him and escaped again! High drama at the Etihad. #niceonesquirrel — Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) October 24, 2017

What’s the deal with these squirrels trying to interrupt football matches?

I was at Swansea on Saturday when the groundstaff caught a squirrel scurrying around the pitch. And now there’s another one at the Etihad! — Alistair Mann (@alistairmann01) October 24, 2017

Man of the Match maybe?