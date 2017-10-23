This hide and seek skit by NFL players celebrating a touchdown is pure American theatre

Showboating celebrations are so ingrained into American football that they have become rehearsed, choreographic spectacles, and this is no exception.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s catch from a 31-yard pass sealed six points for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their win over Cincinnati Bengals this weekend – and with the help of running back Le’Veon Bell, he decided a game of hide and seek was in order.

Me and @L_Bell26 just havin fun with it! ????RT if you got me over Le’Veon in Hide-And-Seek ???? pic.twitter.com/vFFVnQJaoh — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 23, 2017

An amazing catch and an awesome celebration.

The game finished 29-14 to the Steelers, cementing their position at the top of the NFL’s American Football Conference (AFC) North division.

Schuster will be happy with the result, but it seems he’s also just pretty happy he’s allowed the freedom to have fun when he scores.

I want to thank the @NFL for letting us have lit celebrations! ?? — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 23, 2017

Keep doing what you’re doing JuJu.