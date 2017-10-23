Advertising
Cristiano Ronaldo named Fifa men’s player of the year 2017 and Messi fans are in uproar
Messi missed out and fans aren’t happy.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded Fifa men’s player of the year for the second year in a row and it’s set the internet alight with debate.
Most fans felt it was only ever going to be between Messi, Neymar or Ronaldo to win the accolade, but were surprised when their guy didn’t swipe the title.
The award is decided by votes from selected journalists, national team captains and coaches and the public. Each of these gets 25% of the vote. The award is separate from the Ballon d’Or – of which Messi has five and Ronaldo has four.
Ronaldo fans were ecstatic at the news of their favourite’s victory.
“I want to mention Leo and Neymar to be here. Real Madrid supporters, my teammates, my coach, they support all the year so I have to say thank you to them,” said the Real Madrid star as he picked up the award.
Messi fans were less than pleased with the Barcelona player’s second-place finish, with many saying trophies won were factored in more than actual skill and talent.
Advertising
Ronaldo fans hit back at detractors, though.
Advertising
Maybe everyone should just relax and bathe in the glory of these two greats.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.