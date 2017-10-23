Cristiano Ronaldo named Fifa men’s player of the year 2017 and Messi fans are in uproar

Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded Fifa men’s player of the year for the second year in a row and it’s set the internet alight with debate.

Most fans felt it was only ever going to be between Messi, Neymar or Ronaldo to win the accolade, but were surprised when their guy didn’t swipe the title.

The award is decided by votes from selected journalists, national team captains and coaches and the public. Each of these gets 25% of the vote. The award is separate from the Ballon d’Or – of which Messi has five and Ronaldo has four.

Ronaldo fans were ecstatic at the news of their favourite’s victory.

Seems like some players will only win FIFA #TheBest Award when Cristiano Ronaldo has retired. Well done, King CR7! — Kokwele M. Phillix (@Matome_Phillix) October 23, 2017

“I want to mention Leo and Neymar to be here. Real Madrid supporters, my teammates, my coach, they support all the year so I have to say thank you to them,” said the Real Madrid star as he picked up the award.

Messi fans were less than pleased with the Barcelona player’s second-place finish, with many saying trophies won were factored in more than actual skill and talent.

In my opinion: Messi has still been the better player over the past year. Ronaldo just won all individual awards with RM. Shame really. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 23, 2017

Future generations will actually think it was close between Messi and Ronaldo when the reality is that Messi is leagues ahead ???? — ⏳?? (@KDBTouch) October 23, 2017

Imagine thinking Ronaldo is on par with Messi. He's the greatest footballer to step on a football pitch and nothing will change that. ? pic.twitter.com/uggtFu2T8j — Mod (@HazardChaos) October 23, 2017

Ronaldo fans hit back at detractors, though.

If you think that Ronaldo doesn't deserve this award, just know that your brain and Messi's height are the same. Both short. — Divinity? (@CAN_Divine) October 23, 2017

it’s unfair knowing Messi had one of his best seasons? Sure, but Cristiano will get the awards as Real Madrid keep winning as a team. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 23, 2017

Ronaldo was the best this year. Everybody said it today in the FIFA ceremony but Messi fans will act like this is a popularity contest. ? — JP (@Emperor_RM) October 23, 2017

Maybe everyone should just relax and bathe in the glory of these two greats.