Watch: Mario Mandzukic receives two yellow cards in three seconds

Viral Sport | Published:

The Croatian may have set an unwanted record here.

Mario Mandzukic managed to receive two yellow cards in three seconds in a bizarre sequence of events in Italy’s Serie A.

With Juventus 2-1 up 25 minutes into their game at Udinese, the Croatian forward, 31, got involved in a spat with Ali Adnan, one of the home side’s defenders, resulting in a yellow card – and then he must have said something rather ill-advised.

There you have it – two yellows, three seconds and one red-faced and red-carded Croatian.

Fortunately for the Old Lady, they managed just fine without Mandzukic on the field though – extending their lead to claim a whopping 6-2 victory, with German midfielder Sami Khedira bagging his first ever hat-trick.

Khedira’s unlikely but brilliant goal haul carried Juventus to three points and lifts them to third in Serie A – with Napoli and Inter Milan sat in top and second place respectively.

