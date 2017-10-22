Advertising
Arsenal’s demolition of Everton as told through Piers Morgan’s Twitter account
What did the vocal Gunners fan make of the Goodison Park goal-fest?
Arsenal kicked off Sunday’s football with a thumping win at Goodison Park – putting Ronald Koeman’s Everton to the sword with a bucket-load of goals.
The game piles pressure on Koeman, with the Toffees dropping to 18th, while Arsene Wenger and the Gunners rise to fifth.
After a positive game for the French manager, who better to take you through a recap of the match than that long-standing lover of a #WengerOut hashtag, Piers Morgan?
It was a Toffees strike which kicked off the goal-fest, as Wayne Rooney opened the scoring with a wonderful curling finish from outside the box – 15 years since he scored against the Gunners in similar fashion as a 16-year-old.
For Morgan, it seems Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker could have closed down the former Manchester United man quicker.
Arsenal hit back before half-time though, with defender Nacho Monreal smashing home after Jordan Pickford parried an effort by Granit Xhaka – who was getting a tough time from Morgan.
Then after the break Arsenal took the lead, with Mesut Ozil nodding home Alexis Sanchez’s deft cross.
Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey had an opportunity to make it three, but squandered a seemingly simple opportunity.
Soon though all of that didn’t matter for the Gunners, as a two yellow cards saw Everton’s Idrissa Gueye sent off and their hopes of getting back into the game dashed.
Not long after, Ozil set up summer marquee signing Alexandre Lacazette to bury one from 15 yards.
Ramsey made it 4-1 as the clock hit 90 minutes, before a defensive mix-up by Petr Cech allowed Oumar Niasse to get a consolation goal for the Toffees.
Sadly for them though, brilliance from Sanchez saw him sidestep five defenders before finishing to wrap up the game and regain Arsenal’s three-goal lead.
All in all it was an impressive display by the free-scoring Gunners, but has it changed Morgan’s opinion on Wenger?
Well, it seems not.
Next week, Arsenal host Swansea, while Everton travel to Leicester in an attempt to turn around their misfortunes.
