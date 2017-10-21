Watch: Kobe Bryant plays keepie uppie with Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain training

Kobe Bryant joined PSG for a kickabout with some of the game’s biggest stars.

The legendary retired basketball player was joined by stars including Neymar and Lucas Moura at the French club’s Ooredoo Training Centre – and he showed some pretty decent skills.

Hands in his pockets, it’s too easy for him.

French prodigy Kylian Mbappe, 18, was also in attendance at the centre, also known as the Camp des Loges.

During a 20-year playing career at the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships and was named in the league’s All-Star team in 18 seasons – a tally second only to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

It’s fair to say Bryant’s legendary status was not lost on the PSG players – who later posted pictures of their time with the American.

And in case you thought the fun stopped there, Bryant even got his hands on a camera himself too.

Fluent in football and French – is there anything this man can’t do?