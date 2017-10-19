Giroud and Wilshere sent football fans giddy with another remarkable team goal

Arsenal fans are still getting used to life in the Europa League, but this Olivier Giroud stunner might help them settle into the competition.

With a goalless game approaching full time, and Red Star Belgrade reduced to 10 men, Jack Wilshere picked the ball up before turning into the space.

And the rest is Europa League history.

The turn and pass from Wilshere ?The finish from Giroud ? What a goal from Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/jVYnzVmeMd — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2017

Superb work in the build-up from Wilshere and Theo Walcott, and a physics-defying finish from Giroud ended the move.

Giroud has been involved in fine goals before, namely his own scorpion kick earlier this year against Crystal Palace, as well as his part in Wilshere’s stunning team goal against Norwich City in 2013.

Better than Wilshere v Norwich. Giroud’s finish beats the scorpion. Wilshere once again proving he should be playing in the Premier League. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) October 19, 2017

OMG that was like a mix of Wilshere v Norwich and Giroud v Palace IN ONE GOAL. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) October 19, 2017

It’s quite the highlight reel the Frenchman is putting together.

When Giroud shows his grandkids a compilation of his best goals they're going to think he was better than Pele — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) October 19, 2017

Olivier Giroud bringing Hollywood to the magnificent Europe League. He is the show and we should be grateful we're here to witness it. — Michael Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) October 19, 2017

The goal was scored, rather poignantly, four years to the day since Wilshere’s goal against Norwich.

? @_OlivierGiroud_ and @JackWilshere linking up? We've seen that before – on this day in 2013 in fact Describe this goal in 3️⃣ words… pic.twitter.com/utCjNPFfxp — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 19, 2017

Incredible goal from Giroud – FOUR YEARS TO THE DAY from Jack’s Norwich goal. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) October 19, 2017

Will the Europa League give the England midfielder the chance to prove himself to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, and England boss Gareth Southgate?

Wilshere once again proving why he is still England’s best central midfielder. If fit, has to start the World Cup — Charlie Wyett (@CharlieWyett) October 19, 2017

Horrible game, but lovely goal by Giroud, great finish – but all down to Wilshere's skill and invention. Must be given a chance in PL, sooner rather than later. — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) October 19, 2017

Perhaps the Europa League’s not so bad after all, Arsenal fans?