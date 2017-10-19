Advertising
Giroud and Wilshere sent football fans giddy with another remarkable team goal
If ever a goal was worthy of winning a game, it was this.
Arsenal fans are still getting used to life in the Europa League, but this Olivier Giroud stunner might help them settle into the competition.
With a goalless game approaching full time, and Red Star Belgrade reduced to 10 men, Jack Wilshere picked the ball up before turning into the space.
And the rest is Europa League history.
Superb work in the build-up from Wilshere and Theo Walcott, and a physics-defying finish from Giroud ended the move.
Giroud has been involved in fine goals before, namely his own scorpion kick earlier this year against Crystal Palace, as well as his part in Wilshere’s stunning team goal against Norwich City in 2013.
It’s quite the highlight reel the Frenchman is putting together.
The goal was scored, rather poignantly, four years to the day since Wilshere’s goal against Norwich.
Will the Europa League give the England midfielder the chance to prove himself to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, and England boss Gareth Southgate?
Perhaps the Europa League’s not so bad after all, Arsenal fans?
