Amazingly, nobody was sent off after this brawl during Everton v Lyon

Viral Sport | Published:

Nobody likes to see this.

Everton’s Ashley Williams looked incredibly fortunate not to receive a red card after losing his cool during a Europa League game.

Playing against Lyon in their third group stage fixture, Everton found themselves 1-0 down when Williams’ shove on Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes caused a huge brawl.

Ugly scenes.

The resulting coming together appeared to result only in a yellow card for Williams, with worrying scenes showing fans getting too close to the players as well.

And more drama was to come when Williams brought Everton level at 1-1 with a goal just minutes after his booking.

Unfortunately for Toffees manager Ronald Koeman, Lyon edged ahead again and held onto their lead, earning a valuable three points away from home.

Everton sit bottom of Group E with one point – can they reach the last-32 with three games to go?

