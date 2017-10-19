Advertising
Amazingly, nobody was sent off after this brawl during Everton v Lyon
Nobody likes to see this.
Everton’s Ashley Williams looked incredibly fortunate not to receive a red card after losing his cool during a Europa League game.
Playing against Lyon in their third group stage fixture, Everton found themselves 1-0 down when Williams’ shove on Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes caused a huge brawl.
Ugly scenes.
The resulting coming together appeared to result only in a yellow card for Williams, with worrying scenes showing fans getting too close to the players as well.
And more drama was to come when Williams brought Everton level at 1-1 with a goal just minutes after his booking.
Unfortunately for Toffees manager Ronald Koeman, Lyon edged ahead again and held onto their lead, earning a valuable three points away from home.
Everton sit bottom of Group E with one point – can they reach the last-32 with three games to go?
