Amazingly, nobody was sent off after this brawl during Everton v Lyon

Everton’s Ashley Williams looked incredibly fortunate not to receive a red card after losing his cool during a Europa League game.

Playing against Lyon in their third group stage fixture, Everton found themselves 1-0 down when Williams’ shove on Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes caused a huge brawl.

Ugly scenes.

Ashley Williams is shown a yellow card after pushing Anthony Lopes and causing a mass brawl ? pic.twitter.com/4BRWvCQ10p — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2017

The resulting coming together appeared to result only in a yellow card for Williams, with worrying scenes showing fans getting too close to the players as well.

Williams so lucky to see only yellow, not red for challenge on Lopes. Mass skirmish. Pickford ran 100 yards to join in. Game boiling over. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 19, 2017

And more drama was to come when Williams brought Everton level at 1-1 with a goal just minutes after his booking.

223 – There were just 223 seconds between Ashley William's yellow card and his goal. Narrative. pic.twitter.com/gnvtCUp4e2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2017

An eventful couple of minutes for Ashley Williams at Goodison Park A booking followed by a goal#EFC pic.twitter.com/nz3SuGvo2o — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) October 19, 2017

Unfortunately for Toffees manager Ronald Koeman, Lyon edged ahead again and held onto their lead, earning a valuable three points away from home.

Everton sit bottom of Group E with one point – can they reach the last-32 with three games to go?