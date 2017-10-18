Advertising
Romelu Lukaku was on hand to console the Champions League’s youngest goalie after his debut howler
The youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history won’t enjoy watching this one again.
As Champions League debut starts go, Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar will not look back on his with fondness.
The stopper took his place in goal against Manchester United as the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history, at barely 18 years of age.
And unfortunately for the Belgium under-19 goalkeeper, his inexperience told.
At 0-0 in the Group A fixture, a free kick whipped in by Marcus Rashford caught Svilar out – his attempts to catch the ball ended up with him carrying it over the line, giving United the lead, which they held on to.
Advertising
However, fellow Belgium footballer Romelu Lukaku was on hand to offer some words of encouragement for Svilar, who no doubt has a big future ahead of him regardless of his error.
A nice gesture from the United striker.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.