Romelu Lukaku was on hand to console the Champions League’s youngest goalie after his debut howler

As Champions League debut starts go, Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar will not look back on his with fondness.

The stopper took his place in goal against Manchester United as the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history, at barely 18 years of age.

Benfica debutant Mile Svilar has become the youngest goalkeeper in #UCL history (18 years, 52 days). ? pic.twitter.com/DpaBMzPcu2 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 18, 2017

And unfortunately for the Belgium under-19 goalkeeper, his inexperience told.

At 0-0 in the Group A fixture, a free kick whipped in by Marcus Rashford caught Svilar out – his attempts to catch the ball ended up with him carrying it over the line, giving United the lead, which they held on to.

The youngest goalkeeper ever to play in the Champions League just looked liked the youngest goalkeeper ever to play in the Champions League. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 18, 2017

How has a goalkeeper who has punched more than Anthony Joshua walked over the line with the ball? — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) October 18, 2017

However, fellow Belgium footballer Romelu Lukaku was on hand to offer some words of encouragement for Svilar, who no doubt has a big future ahead of him regardless of his error.

Great sportsmanship from the Man Utd players this ? pic.twitter.com/5aPKICyJ0D — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 18, 2017

FT #SLB 0 #MUFC 1 – Svilar apologises to the Benfica crowd for the goal. Teenager consoled by, among many others, Man Utd striker Lukaku — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 18, 2017

Lukaku consoling and advising the Benfica keeper is a wonderful moment – no success stories without failure along the way — Tim Vickery (@Tim_Vickery) October 18, 2017

A nice gesture from the United striker.