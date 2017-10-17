Advertising
Watch: Hugo Lloris makes an early entry for save of the season
This is better than David De Gea’s at the weekend.
Tottenham managed to grab a point at Champions League holders Real Madrid and if there’s one man fans need to thank its Hugo Lloris.
The French national goalkeeper was in imperious form, with one save in particular catching the eye – from a bullet header at close range from his compatriot Karim Benzema.
They get better and better the more you watch.
The game finished 1-1, and apart from being sent the wrong way by Cristiano Ronaldo’s pinpoint penalty, Lloris’ performance was flawless – making a series of excellent saves to boost Spurs’ progression hopes.
The London club now sit top of Group H with three games to play, level on points with Madrid and six above Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia.
Naturally, Lloris has been getting some plaudits then.
Some even thought Lloris deserves more credit for the saves he makes.
But others didn’t appear to think this was the time for comparisons.
Elsewhere in the Champions League Liverpool forged the biggest away win by an English club in the Champions League ever.
The Reds put seven past Maribor without reply, lifting them to the top of Group E on goal difference thanks to a surprise 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla by Spartak Moscow.
Meanwhile, Manchester City won 2-1 at home to Napoli to complete their perfect start in the competition’s group stages – with their nine points lifting them three points clear at the summit of Group F.
