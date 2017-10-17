Advertising
This might be the most unpredictable minute of racing you watch all season
Who saw that coming?
A race in Indiana descended into chaos after a collision between two drivers led to unsightly scenes on the track.
Two drivers collided during the event, before finding themselves in close proximity to one another.
That’s when things got out of hand.
Both drivers were eventually led away after an officer came onto the track and used a stun gun on the driver standing outside the cars.
