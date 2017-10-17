Advertising
Sports Direct jokes and fan reaction as Mike Ashley puts Newcastle United up for sale … again
No Mike Ashley news is complete without a few Sports Direct mug references.
Football fans have reacted to the news that Mike Ashley has put Newcastle United up for sale with a mixture of joy and jokes.
Despite clearing existing debts and securing the club’s financial future when he arrived, the Sports Direct entrepreneur has had a rocky 10 years with Newcastle, including two relegations and frequent discord with supporters.
Ashley indicated several months ago that he would be open to doing a deal if ultra-rich investors emerged to take the Magpies to the next financial level, and the 53-year-old has removed any ambiguity from the situation, effectively planting the For Sale signs on the St James’ Park turf.
Ashley has previously attempted to sell the club but with no success – two famous former players reacted to the news in their own way on social media.
Not hard to read the room here, is it?
And it wasn’t just former players who were excited by the news that Ashley could sell the club by Christmas.
Could the Magpies thrive under different ownership?
Of course, no news of Newcastle’s current owner is complete without a few Sports Direct jokes – plenty of cups, but no trophies for Ashley.
And someone will have to come in with a good enough bid to convince Ashley to sell.
Just imagine.
