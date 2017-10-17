Menu

How much do you know about players who crossed the Tottenham-Real Madrid divide?

Viral Sport | Published:

It’s quite an exclusive club, this one.

Tottenham face a huge test of their ability when they travel to Real Madrid for their third group game of the 2017/18 Champions League.

The teams have recent history, with Real knocking Spurs out of the tournament in 2011, but they also share a recent history of players.

The below quiz features trivia on six players to have played for both clubs – how much do you know about their careers?

