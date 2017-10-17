Bring it on! Republic and Northern Ireland fans react to the World Cup play-off draw

The general consensus is that the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland could not have hoped for much better in the 2018 World Cup play-off draw.

The draw pitted the eight best runners-up from Europe’s nine qualifying groups against one another, with the winners of each two-legged tie progressing to Russia next year.

The Republic and Northern Ireland were unseeded for the draw, but managed to avoid arguably the two toughest assignments.

Couldn’t ask for more than they really…Northern Ireland v Switzerland ?? Denmark ?? v Republic Of Ireland ? #WorldCupPlayoffs — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 17, 2017

Croatia and Italy loomed large, so it really could have been worse.

Play-off percentages Northern Ireland-Switzerland 35%-65% Croatia-Greece 70%-30% Denmark-Ireland 49%-51% Sweden-Italy 49%-51% — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 17, 2017

Ireland’s tie against Denmark might bring back fond memories for fans old enough to remember 2007 with any clarity, as Robbie Keane’s Ireland beat the Danes 4-0 away.

CONFIRMED | Ireland will take on Denmark in the FIFA World Cup Play-Off with the 2nd leg to take place at the Aviva Stadium. ⚽?? #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/b1NUmDBepJ — FAIreland ⚽️?? (@FAIreland) October 17, 2017

Couldn't have panned out any better for Ireland, that. Denmark and at home in the second leg. — Tom Adams (@tomEurosport) October 17, 2017

Denmark v Republic of Ireland. I suspect they will be happy to have avoided Italy. — Damian Spellman (@DamianSpellman) October 17, 2017

The Danish team could feature Kasper Schmeichel, Christian Eriksen and Nicklas Bendtner, but fans (and even a player) didn’t seem too worried.

All tough, but have to be happy with that and home in 2nd leg is great too! COYBIG ??☘️? — TelMc (@TelMc1) October 17, 2017

Denmark, nice draw, an away goal n Copenhagen then to Dublin and 90 mins from a World Cup! Well doable for Ireland! #playoffs #COYBIG — Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGtippfm) October 17, 2017

Bacon derby, anyone?

Ireland Vs Denmark, better known as the ‘Bacon derby’… — Clon (@clonmacart) October 17, 2017

And Northern Ireland seemed pretty happy with their result too – a home leg to start against Switzerland.

The Swiss won nine out of their first 10 qualifying games before losing to Portugal at the last and are the highest ranked side in the play-offs, but the fans don’t seem too concerned by that.

Bring on the 'yodellers', we'll be ready, C'mon Northern Ireland C'mon ?? — Liam Beckett (@liam_beckett) October 17, 2017

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland that's a decent result ?? — Simon Dawkins (@simondawkins23) October 17, 2017

The Swiss will roll. @NorthernIreland will rock! — Ian Woods (@IanWoodsSky) October 17, 2017

So there we have it! Tough draw but one we would have taken! ?? #GAWA — Maik Taylor (@maiktaylor1) October 17, 2017

And for this fan in particular, things worked out very nicely indeed, thank you very much.

When you live in Basel, Switzerland and support @NorthernIreland you couldn't get a better play off draw! Happy to provide all advice #GAWA — Colin Enlander (@Enlander) October 17, 2017

Is the 2018 World Cup grass set to get a little bit greener?