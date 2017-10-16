From tyres to track, the US Grand Prix is set to go pink for breast cancer awareness

The US Grand Prix in Austin is going pink in support of the Susan G Komen organisation’s fight against breast cancer, with Pirelli contributing to the cause in their own special way.

The Susan G Komen was founded in 1982, and has since invested more than US$2.9 billion (£2.1bn) attempting to tackle breast cancer, with October being breast cancer awareness month.

So the Circuit of the Americas is turning pink on Sunday to raise awareness for the cause, and tyre manufacturer Pirelli is turning its ultrasoft tyres from purple to pink in support.

“It’s a symbol of solidarity and commitment, as well as a powerful reminder of the importance of the cause,” a statement on Pirelli’s website said. “So, this weekend, make sure you think pink.”

The track at Austin will be devoted to the cause as well, so it won’t just be the tyres looking resplendent in pink this weekend.

Force India are one F1 team who have been supporting the fight against breast cancer already.

£250k can make a big difference this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Help us help @BCCare! #BCAM Donate now: https://t.co/uT7ldSQTWg pic.twitter.com/zpBeuqGEso — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) October 16, 2017

Their support of Breast Cancer Care – a UK wide charity providing care, information and support to people affected by breast cancer – includes some special pieces in this exclusive online auction.

.@MementoTweets & @ForceIndiaF1 have launched an exclusive online auction in aid of Breast Cancer Care. Take a look: https://t.co/rl5L6L7VU2 pic.twitter.com/BY63fFo5t7 — Breast Cancer Care (@BCCare) October 16, 2017

Lewis Hamilton goes into the US Grand Prix with the chance to secure his fourth world drivers’ title – however, the race’s support of breast cancer awareness will make for a special race regardless of that.