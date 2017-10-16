Advertising
From tyres to track, the US Grand Prix is set to go pink for breast cancer awareness
October is breast cancer awareness month, and Formula One is doing its bit.
The US Grand Prix in Austin is going pink in support of the Susan G Komen organisation’s fight against breast cancer, with Pirelli contributing to the cause in their own special way.
The Susan G Komen was founded in 1982, and has since invested more than US$2.9 billion (£2.1bn) attempting to tackle breast cancer, with October being breast cancer awareness month.
So the Circuit of the Americas is turning pink on Sunday to raise awareness for the cause, and tyre manufacturer Pirelli is turning its ultrasoft tyres from purple to pink in support.
“It’s a symbol of solidarity and commitment, as well as a powerful reminder of the importance of the cause,” a statement on Pirelli’s website said. “So, this weekend, make sure you think pink.”
The track at Austin will be devoted to the cause as well, so it won’t just be the tyres looking resplendent in pink this weekend.
Force India are one F1 team who have been supporting the fight against breast cancer already.
Advertising
Their support of Breast Cancer Care – a UK wide charity providing care, information and support to people affected by breast cancer – includes some special pieces in this exclusive online auction.
Lewis Hamilton goes into the US Grand Prix with the chance to secure his fourth world drivers’ title – however, the race’s support of breast cancer awareness will make for a special race regardless of that.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.