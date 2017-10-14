Looks like Benjamin Mendy’s #sharkteam moniker is here to stay after Man City’s goals galore

Maybe Benjamin Mendy is right after all and Manchester City are indeed the Shark Team – if Saturday’s match against Stoke City is anything to go by.

Pep Guardiola’s freescoring side thrashed the Potters 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium, with Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne setting up four goals for the rampant Premier League leaders.

Ahead of the game, Mendy made sure inflatable sharks were doing their bit to show support.

Wait for it ?? pic.twitter.com/tmp0e84PX0 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) October 14, 2017

The team were spotted wearing their shark-emblazoned jerseys during practice in mock tribute to the 23-year-old left back, who is recovering from a knee injury.

This comes after Mendy revealed why he calls his group the Shark Team in an interview with The Telegraph.

“We’re the big shark and when teams swim up alongside us we gobble them up,” he said.

And given the spike in shark memes and gifs following Man City’s triumph, it looks like the moniker is here to stay.