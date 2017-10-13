Arsenal tweeted this punny version of the XI for World Egg Day and people are confused

It’s World Egg Day, don’t you know, and Arsenal were not going to let such an occasion pass them by without a mention.

So, of course, they re-imagined the XI using egg-related puns.

It has to be seen to be believed.

? Here it is – our Arsenal #WorldEggDay XI ? Reckon we've missed anyone out? pic.twitter.com/PkWzxUJLwW — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 13, 2017

“Here it is”, they wrote, as though this was something we had all been expecting.

For some people, it explained a lot about the team.

This is why Alexis and Ozil want to leave — Hanunov (@kxylord) October 13, 2017

You can imagine how much time someone spent coming up with it – you don’t turn Marc Overmars into Marc Over-easy-mars without some serious brainstorming.

Can only imagine the cheer around the social media meeting room when one of you came up with "Lac-omelette". — Jas (@JasAFC) October 13, 2017

Thierry Henry became Thierry Hen-ry, Eduardo was Egg-uardo, and perhaps worst of all: Oguzhan Ozyakup became Oguzhan Egg-ya-cup.

Eggs-ya-cup? What does that even mean?

Social media managers, maybe leave World Egg Day alone next time.