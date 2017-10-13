Advertising
Arsenal tweeted this punny version of the XI for World Egg Day and people are confused
“Bad yolk.”
It’s World Egg Day, don’t you know, and Arsenal were not going to let such an occasion pass them by without a mention.
So, of course, they re-imagined the XI using egg-related puns.
It has to be seen to be believed.
“Here it is”, they wrote, as though this was something we had all been expecting.
For some people, it explained a lot about the team.
You can imagine how much time someone spent coming up with it – you don’t turn Marc Overmars into Marc Over-easy-mars without some serious brainstorming.
Thierry Henry became Thierry Hen-ry, Eduardo was Egg-uardo, and perhaps worst of all: Oguzhan Ozyakup became Oguzhan Egg-ya-cup.
Eggs-ya-cup? What does that even mean?
Social media managers, maybe leave World Egg Day alone next time.
