Sami Khedira has a bone to pick with EA Sports over his hairstyle on Fifa 18

German footballer Sami Khedira has called out EA Sports for getting his hairstyle wrong on Fifa 18.

The Juventus midfielder, 30, complained the game still gives him long hair despite it being cut short for “almost two years” – and took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

Hey @EASPORTSFIFA , I'm really glad you like my long hair… but I'm wearing it short for almost two years now… ????‍♂ #FIFA18 #SK6 pic.twitter.com/0MHsBZk3Bp — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) October 12, 2017

He’s got a point though.

In case you’d forgotten what Khedira’s hair used to look like, here he is in 2015, long locks and hairband in tow, and then a year later in 2016, with the fresh look we know and love now.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport and Martin Rickett/EMPICS Sport

Naturally, Khedira’s teasing outrage has gone down brilliantly with fans, raking in thousands of retweets on Twitter – while one cheeky competitor of the computer game spotted a golden opportunity.

Looking good in #PES2018 though, Sami. Perhaps @MesutOzil1088 can give you a game. ? pic.twitter.com/ekAerPPzfc — Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) October 12, 2017

Fifa, it’s your move.