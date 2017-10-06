Watch this breathtaking motorcycle backflip over the Thames

Travis Pastrana has made a name for himself as the extreme sports superstar willing to go that bit further than most of his peers.

Whether it was becoming the first person to complete a double backflip on a full-size motocross bike or backflipping into the actual Grand Canyon, the 33-year-old has achieved a lot over his storied career.

His latest stunt came on the River Thames in front of the O2 as he completed a flip between two barges.

In flipping over the 23-metre gap, Pastrana became the first person in 11 years to try the trick.

The last person, Mike Metzger, fractured a vertebrae when attempting the same thing between two barges in Los Angeles.

The multiple-time X Games champion was in London to promote Nitro Circus, his collective of extreme sports personalities, who are touring in Europe this winter.