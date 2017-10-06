Advertising
#ForeverIniesta: How social media reacted to Iniesta’s lifetime Barcelona contract
You’ll be familiar with footballers signing new contracts, with the longer ones leaning towards five years – but have you ever heard of a lifetime deal?
Barcelona midfielder and legend of the game Andres Iniesta has signed a “lifetime contract” with the club, much to the delight of its fan base.
Iniesta is widely regarded as one of the finest footballers of his generation, a talented midfield technician who has won eight league titles and four Champions League trophies with Barca, as well as two European Championships and a World Cup with Spain.
Barcelona said the 33-year-old midfielder had penned a deal which will keep him at the Nou Camp for the rest of his career, although did not specify exactly how many years it would run.
Whichever way you look at it, it’s a long and rare commitment in the world of football.
Iniesta gave an indication of the level of his commitment to the club by saying: “I’ll be here until my body, my mind and all I must give says that’s enough.”
Naturally, many fans were delighted by the news – everybody loves a one-club man.
At the age of 33, Iniesta is still dominating in his position.
Now Barca fans will be hoping Lionel Messi does the same…
