F1 teams built mini boats as the rain came down in Suzuka, but whose was best?

Rain is the natural enemy of many a sport, but these Formula One team members managed to turn the wet weather in Japan into another activity – boat building.

The rain has been coming down hard at the Suzuka Circuit during the second practice session ahead of the weekend’s race, as you might have gathered from the teams’ various social media accounts.

It’s pretty wet out there.

Mercedes had the right idea though.

It seems boat building is a bit of a thing within the world of Formula One – here’s one Red Bull Racing made earlier.

This feels familiar! ?? Who remembers which year our crew had to resort to building boats in Suzuka? #JapaneseGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/KbpSNnVTLZ — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 6, 2017

So who built the best of the bunch this time around? Mercedes’ effort wins bonus points for the baffling narrative within.

Just a basic paper boat for McLaren, but a round of applause please for the hat.

Force India started small…

And the @ForceIndiaF1 emerges from the garage and heads out into the pitlane! Only, it is not a car… #JapaneseGP #PinkPanthers pic.twitter.com/e8WToDWUq9 — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) October 6, 2017

… but ended up with something a little more complex.

We’re taking it a step further. The F1 development race is well and truly on! #JapaneseGP #PinkPanthers pic.twitter.com/C6M5eBa8MU — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) October 6, 2017

What a machine! Force India in with a chance of pole position with pace like that.

Sauber joined the party too.

It's time for FP2 but the session has been postponed due to ? Meanwhile the boys were hard at work building….⛵ #JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/hGaYBdRsaH — Sauber F1 Team (@SauberF1Team) October 6, 2017

But it’s Renault who surely emerged as the winners, with their magnificent ‘Hulk in a Bag’ creation.

If anyone sees this Hulk at the other end of the pitlane… could you bring him back please? #JapaneseGP #FP2 pic.twitter.com/BivwVTwhDd — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) October 6, 2017

Surprising pace, huh?

It certainly had the edge over Renault’s initial banana boat.

Will the Japanese Grand Prix prove to be a banana skin for Lewis Hamilton in the title race?