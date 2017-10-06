Advertising
F1 teams built mini boats as the rain came down in Suzuka, but whose was best?
These won’t be setting purple laps any time soon.
Rain is the natural enemy of many a sport, but these Formula One team members managed to turn the wet weather in Japan into another activity – boat building.
The rain has been coming down hard at the Suzuka Circuit during the second practice session ahead of the weekend’s race, as you might have gathered from the teams’ various social media accounts.
It’s pretty wet out there.
Mercedes had the right idea though.
Advertising
It seems boat building is a bit of a thing within the world of Formula One – here’s one Red Bull Racing made earlier.
So who built the best of the bunch this time around? Mercedes’ effort wins bonus points for the baffling narrative within.
Advertising
Just a basic paper boat for McLaren, but a round of applause please for the hat.
Force India started small…
… but ended up with something a little more complex.
What a machine! Force India in with a chance of pole position with pace like that.
Sauber joined the party too.
But it’s Renault who surely emerged as the winners, with their magnificent ‘Hulk in a Bag’ creation.
Surprising pace, huh?
It certainly had the edge over Renault’s initial banana boat.
Will the Japanese Grand Prix prove to be a banana skin for Lewis Hamilton in the title race?
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.