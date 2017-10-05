People aren’t happy about Cam Newton’s response to a female reporter’s tactics question

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been accused of sexism after comments made to Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue.

Rodrigue asked Newton a question about the routes of one of his receivers following a practice session, to which Newton initially replied: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes, like, it’s funny.”

Newton went on to answer the question before the press conference moved on, but Rodrigue and others were clearly not happy with the 28-year-old’s reaction.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

And Rodrigue clarified that she had spoken to Newton afterwards, tweeting: “I spoke with him after and it was worse.”

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

According to a statement from Rodrigue issued to NFL Network Insider’s Ian Rapoport, Newton did not apologise.

Many took issue with Newton’s comments, which represent a frustrating element of the wider world of sports.

What frustrates me about Cam Newton's comments: He's not joking around with friends, he's being condescending to a reporter doing her job — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 4, 2017

Unfortunately, Cam Newton's sexism happens more than people think. We get this from athletes, coaches, colleague, readers, viewers… — Jenny Dial Creech (@jennydialcreech) October 4, 2017

Shame on Cam Newton. And it's a crying shame the sexism that women have to fight through overt and otherwise in this industry. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoPHL) October 4, 2017

Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond issued a statement as well, which said that Newton had “expressed regret for using those words”.

A statement from #Panthers spokesman @StevenJuston, on Cam Newton’s remarks at today’s press conference pic.twitter.com/pJJ5frtFjx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2017

The NFL’s statement on the subject read: “The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”