Advertising
People aren’t happy about Cam Newton’s response to a female reporter’s tactics question
Newton was responding to Carolina Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue’s question about routes.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been accused of sexism after comments made to Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue.
Rodrigue asked Newton a question about the routes of one of his receivers following a practice session, to which Newton initially replied: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes, like, it’s funny.”
Newton went on to answer the question before the press conference moved on, but Rodrigue and others were clearly not happy with the 28-year-old’s reaction.
And Rodrigue clarified that she had spoken to Newton afterwards, tweeting: “I spoke with him after and it was worse.”
According to a statement from Rodrigue issued to NFL Network Insider’s Ian Rapoport, Newton did not apologise.
Advertising
Many took issue with Newton’s comments, which represent a frustrating element of the wider world of sports.
Advertising
Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond issued a statement as well, which said that Newton had “expressed regret for using those words”.
The NFL’s statement on the subject read: “The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.