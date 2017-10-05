Here’s how England’s goalkeepers prepared for Slovenia

England’s goalkeepers haven’t had too much to do in this World Cup qualifying campaign, conceding just three goals, but nothing is being left to chance ahead of their penultimate qualifier against Slovenia.

Joe Hart, Fraser Forster, Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford were all part of a drill designed to prepare the stoppers for what Slovenia might offer, in a game that could see the Three Lions qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson spoke of Slovenia’s potential for “penetration through central areas” as well as “the wide men cutting inside and getting shots off”, saying: “They’ve got left-footers on both flanks.”

As such, the Three Lions’ keepers completed the following training routine, with the left-footed Pickford of particular use.

Rebounds are commanded to be tidied up, while the rate at which footballs fly at various goalkeepers is remarkable.

(Steven Paston/PA)

(Nick Potts/PA)

(Nick Potts/PA)

Easy, Joe – it’s just a training session.