Watch: Conor McGregor sings a pro-Celtic song and appears to get drink thrown over him

Did someone take offence?

Conor McGregor might have been accused of being a bit wet behind the ears for his fight against Floyd Mayweather, but he definitely got a bit of a splash after singing a pro-Celtic song in front of a crowd in Glasgow.

The UFC star was reportedly in Scotland for an “Evening With Conor McGregor” event, when he opened the floor up to a bit of Scottish Premier League banter.

It should be mentioned that there’s no proof the drink that made its way over the 29-year-old afterwards was under the direction of a Rangers fan, nevertheless, this is how events unfolded.

“There’s only one, team in Glasgow, there’s only one, team in Glasgow. Walking along, singing a song, walking in a Celtic wonderland,” McGregor sang.

Almost immediately afterwards some drink made its way towards the UFC athlete, who looked a little confused it’s fair to say.

Maybe next time you feel like singing a Celtic song in Glasgow, Conor, bring an umbrella.

