Watch: Cesc Fabregas finally confirms it was he who threw pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson

One of the Premier League’s most famous off-field mysteries can finally be put to bed, after Cesc Fabregas confirmed his role in the Battle of the Buffet.

The former Arsenal midfielder has admitted he threw the pizza which struck then-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson after a particularly heated game between the teams 13 years ago.

Arsenal saw their 49-game unbeaten run come to an end at Old Trafford in October 2004 and a food-inspired clash in the tunnel followed.

Fabregas’ former Gunners teammate Martin Keown said the pizza was thrown by the Spain playmaker in 2014, but it has taken another three years for an admission from the man himself.

#ALOTO EXCLUSIVE!!! @cesc4official comes clean about that moment with Sir Alex. Get more juicy gossip on Thursday at 9pm. #BattleOfTheBuffet pic.twitter.com/yARvejMJWV — Sky 1 (@sky1) October 4, 2017

Asked about the incident on Sky’s A League Of Their Own, Fabregas told host James Corden “yes”, before expanding.

? It's taken him nearly 13 years, but @cesc4official finally admits he threw the first ? https://t.co/q3iqbL1uYu — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) October 4, 2017

The 30-year-old Chelsea midfielder said: “Martin Keown is a liar because I saw him in front of me just, like, punching people. He didn’t see anything.

“All of a sudden, I heard noises and I thought ‘what’s happening?’ So I go out with my slice of pizza and I saw Sol Campbell, Rio Ferdinand, Martin Keown… everyone pushing each other. (Patrick) Vieira.

“I was like I want to get in but I don’t know how to and I threw… peeew… just threw it.

“Once I saw it was hitting, like, who it was hitting, which I didn’t mean…

“I apologise Sir Alex, (I) really didn’t mean to do that.”

Fabregas was asked where the pizza struck Ferguson and indicated it was on the Scot’s cheek.

The game had its fair share of controversial incidents (Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport)

And while the identity of the pizza thrower is now clear, one question surely remains: Margherita, or something else?