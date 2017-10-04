Menu

Advertising

Only a Liverpool superfan can get 100% in this quiz

Viral Sport | Published:

If you can’t get them all, you might learn a thing or two along the way…

If you’re the kind of football fan who loves history, red and of course Gerry and the Pacemakers, then this is the quiz for you.

Those of you still with a lot to learn about Liverpool football club perhaps can treat this as an eye-opening lesson into what makes the Merseysiders tick.

And you lot who think you’re die-hard superfans – here’s your chance to prove it.

Viral Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

News

World News

UK News

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News