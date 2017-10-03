Advertising
Watch: Lewis Hamilton lends Stephen Curry his racing helmet on the golf course
Sounds like Curry’s got his driving mixed up, and it didn’t go great…
Lewis Hamilton was rubbing shoulders with his fellows in the upper echelons of the sporting world today, as he went for a spot of golf with basketball player Stephen Curry.
The NBA star was in for a difficult round however, as he decided to borrow Hamilton’s racing helmet as he stepped up to the tee. Take a look at this video Hamilton posted to his Instagram account.
The video was taken at Mission Hills golf club in China, where Curry has travelled for pre-season games with the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, Hamilton is in the area while he prepares for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.
