Watch: Bounce is taking ping pong to the next level using interactive technology
Arcade games on an interactive ping pong table? Yes please.
You might not have thought that ping pong needed bringing into the 21st century, but what ping pong-themed bar and restaurant Bounce has done might convince you anyway.
Bounce has launched Wonderball, which uses laser projection mapping and ball tracking to transform the table into an interactive arcade, filled to the brim with exciting games.
Some strong disco vibes going on here.
