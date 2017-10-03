Advertising
This research suggests that fans of certain Premier League clubs really can afford to leave early
Unsurprisingly, some clubs score late goals more frequently than others.
People leaving the game early is a classic sight at any football match, especially when the result looks a foregone conclusion – however, some fans more than others should think twice before getting up to go before the final whistle.
According to research conducted by mobile phone provider EE, the average Premier League football fan leaves seven minutes and 37 seconds before the 90-minute mark.
Using that figure, findings from money-saving website Voucherbox.co.uk illustrate just how much Premier League fans are missing out on at the end of games, using statistics from the 2016/17 season: the cheapest season ticket prices for each club divided by home goals scored.
Rivals Chelsea meanwhile scored a higher proportion of home goals (11) after the 83rd minute of a game at 20%, but with a cheaper season ticket stood to lose £150 over the course of the season by exiting the stadium before 90 minutes was up.
Presumably nobody left Stamford Bridge early when the Premier League trophy was being presented.
But what of the clubs whose fans could probably leave without missing much?
Advertising
Nothing to see here, Potters fans.
The average Premier League fan missed eight goals as a result of leaving early last season, wasting £72.63 of their season ticket cost – you can find the full table here – how did your team get on?
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.