Advertising
This Irish League Cup own goal would have been very impressive at either end of the pitch
If you’re going to score an own goal, it might as well be a quality one.
Own goals are never enjoyable to score, but even PSNI captain Scott McCrory will have to have a chuckle at this one.
Taking on Premiership side Cliftonville in the Irish League Cup third round, McCrory looked to be playing the ball back to his goalkeeper, but his delivery wasn’t quite right.
Perhaps he didn’t expect the goalie to be that far out, perhaps he misjudged his chip, or maybe it was a combination of the two.
The result was something unique – the crowd seemed to enjoy it, anyway.
It might seem like a small crumb of comfort, but at least the goal didn’t really affect the outcome of the match – Cliftonville were already leading 4-0 when this own goal made it five.
Cliftonville eventually progressed to the next round courtesy of a 7-0 victory, although goal of the game undoubtedly went to the opposition.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.