9 of the most interesting answers from Ronnie O’Sullivan’s impromptu Twitter Q&A
The five-time World Champion took some time to speak to his fans on social media.
Snooker might not be everyone’s idea of an attention-grabbing sport, but the game has nonetheless produced one of the most interesting athletes of his generation.
Ronnie O’Sullivan has won the World Championships five times and holds the record for tournament maximum breaks (147 points) – his style and personality on the baize is such that he is probably the biggest draw in the game today.
So when he logged into Twitter and started fielding questions from followers and others on snooker, running (his hobby) and more, his answers were a source of intrigue – here are nine of them.
1. Messi or Ronaldo? – @tom_byatt
2. If one of your kids wanted to play snooker for a living, would you encourage/discourage them? – @dermotgilmartin
3. Who’s the best snooker player you’ve ever faced to this day? – @liamsharples
4. What do you think a 147 is worth in prize money these days? What’s the minimum amount that you would attempt one for? – @CWillis7
5. When you aim is it pure instinct now or do you still have a process to work out the angles? – @DizTheTwit
6. What’s your best tip for getting faster 5k and 10k times? – @ianwalton1975
7. How inspirational was the professor (Steve Peters) who taught you about emotional intelligence? – @shadman1980
8. Do you get tired of giving people your autograph? – @carlosfung2001
9. Chuck Norris or Bruce Lee? – @BlkCab2016
