Lyon’s Marcelo received one of the harshest red cards you’re likely to see this season

Footballers often do stupid things that deserve red cards, and can be sure that harsh words will be written about them in those instances.

But if that’s the case, Lyon defender Marcelo might be expecting the opposite following his red card on Sunday.

The Brazilian was in Ligue 1 action against Angers when he was correctly penalised and handed a yellow card after a strong tackle. But what followed was more than a little strange, and definitely quite harsh.

You won't see a stranger sending off this season ? Lyon's Marcelo is booked then flicks the yellow card out of the referee's hand! pic.twitter.com/nFM02IUM4D — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 1, 2017

It’s a perfect storm of sorts. Marcelo, feeling that his yellow card was undeserved, swatted a hand in the referee’s direction – and while it was a dismissive display it’s no different than what happens most match days.

Unfortunately for Marcelo, the referee was lowering his card at just that moment, and is clearly the type of person to take offence quite easily. Hence the red card.

To make matters worse for Marcelo and Lyon though, his team were 3-1 up at the time of the red card, just after half-time, but the game finished 3-3.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has asked for the decision to be overturned.

“It was simply a gesture of disappointment,” he said, according to ESPN. “It was really unfair for the match, but that’s not what bothers me. What I want is that in his report he can withdraw the red card.

“Marcelo came with me, and the referee seemed very open to hear our proposal.”

The result left Lyon eighth ahead of their next match against champions Monaco.