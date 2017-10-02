Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is a very popular birthday boy on Twitter

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is enjoying a decent start to the season both on the pitch and on Twitter, where it seems everybody wants to send their best wishes to the birthday boy.

Batshuayi, who arrived from Marseille for a reported £33 million fee in the summer of 2016, has started making waves after scoring the goal that secured the 2016/17 Premier League for the Blues earlier in the year.

His club decided his birthday was worthy of a short highlights video of the striker’s time at Stamford Bridge so far.

It’s fair to say he’s a popular guy, with clubs current and former.

Batshuayi scored heavily for both Marseille and Standard Liege during his time at both clubs.

The Belgian has also scored four goals in 11 games at international level.

Who wouldn’t want a birthday message from legendary German midfielder, Michael Ballack?

Happy birthday Michy…

Happy birthday to Michy Batshuayi. ? He's scored a goal every 76 minutes since moving to Chelsea. One Premier League trophy to boot. ? pic.twitter.com/56DcaxHNL1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 2, 2017

… you’ve earned it!