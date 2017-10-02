Brooke Henderson won a cloak at the New Zealand Women’s Open and it’s absolutely magnificent

Trophies are nice souvenirs after a sporting triumph, but Brooke Henderson got something a little more special when she won the New Zealand Women’s Open.

The 20-year-old only turned professional in December 2014, but already has five LPGA Tour victories, winning the weather-delayed New Zealand Women’s Open on Monday, finishing off a 3-under 69 for a five-stroke victory.

Brooke Henderson. 5th LPGA title. And she just turned 20. — Kristina Rutherford (@KrRutherford) October 1, 2017

And while many prizes surely await the Canadian throughout the rest of her career, not many will equal the magnificent ceremonial feather cloak she was presented with by indigenous Maori after winning this tournament.

That’s right – alongside a $195,000 winner’s cheque and a trophy, Henderson also received this wonderful cloak.

Win #5!! All Honour and Glory be to God! ??☺️ pic.twitter.com/xggdBrdD4R — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) October 2, 2017

“I’ll get some use out of it back home this winter!” Henderson tweeted.

What an amazing week @NZWomensOpen! Proud owner of a new trophy & ceremonial cloak…I'll get some use out of it back home this winter! ??? pic.twitter.com/an0M3GTJA3 — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) October 2, 2017

Advertising

It’s a thing of beauty, that’s for sure.

Congratulations to PING Pro @BrookeHenderson on her 2nd win of the season and her 5th career victory at the @NZWomensOpen! ? #PlayYourBest pic.twitter.com/ho0gF4yuEC — PING GOLF (@PingTour) October 2, 2017

Something to rival the Masters’ green jacket?