Brooke Henderson won a cloak at the New Zealand Women’s Open and it’s absolutely magnificent
Cool trophy, even cooler cloak.
Trophies are nice souvenirs after a sporting triumph, but Brooke Henderson got something a little more special when she won the New Zealand Women’s Open.
The 20-year-old only turned professional in December 2014, but already has five LPGA Tour victories, winning the weather-delayed New Zealand Women’s Open on Monday, finishing off a 3-under 69 for a five-stroke victory.
And while many prizes surely await the Canadian throughout the rest of her career, not many will equal the magnificent ceremonial feather cloak she was presented with by indigenous Maori after winning this tournament.
That’s right – alongside a $195,000 winner’s cheque and a trophy, Henderson also received this wonderful cloak.
“I’ll get some use out of it back home this winter!” Henderson tweeted.
It’s a thing of beauty, that’s for sure.
Something to rival the Masters’ green jacket?
