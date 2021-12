England head to Melbourne with their Ashes hopes hanging by the barest of threads after heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Their most recent two visits to the MCG – and four of the last five – have been dead rubbers and, seemingly, only a coronavirus-related switch in the traditional schedule has kept it alive for this one-sided series’ encounter at the venue.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how England have fared in the Boxing Day Test at the world’s largest cricket ground this century.

Match drawn – 2017

Alastair Cook shone on his last visit to Melbourne (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Australia win by eight wickets – 2013

Mitchell Johnson, right, was at his best in the 2013-14 Ashes (Anthony Devlin/PA)

England win by an innings and 157 runs – 2010

England celebrate their 2010-11 Ashes win in Melbourne (Gareth Copley/PA)

Australia win by an innings and 99 runs – 2006

Shane Warne took his 700th Test wicket against England (Gareth Copley/PA)

Australia win by five wickets – 2002