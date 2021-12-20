The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.
Pep Guardiola’s men head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool at the summit.
