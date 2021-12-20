The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

UK SportPublished:

Pep Guardiola’s men head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool at the summit.

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.

Quality of squad

Kevin De Bruyne's absences this season have hardly cost City
Kevin De Bruyne’s absences this season have hardly cost City (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Bernardo Silva with point to prove

Bernardo Silva has excelled despite looking to leave the club last summer
Bernardo Silva has excelled despite looking to leave the club last summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Evolving threat and the role of Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has been one of City's star performers
Joao Cancelo has been one of City’s star performers (Martin Rickett/PA)

Good man-management and form of Raheem Sterling

Sterling (centre) has been well managed by Guardiola (right)
Sterling (centre) has been well managed by Guardiola (right) (Richard Sellers/PA)

Controlling possession and strong defence

City's defence has held firm
City’s defence has held firm (Martin Rickett/PA)
