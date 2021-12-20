England go down fighting in Adelaide – final day of second Test

England’s hopes of regaining the Ashes urn hang by a thread after Jos Buttler’s rearguard was not enough to stop Australia taking a 275-run win in Adelaide and a 2-0 series lead.
Australia took the final six wickets they needed on day five, but only after Buttler had sowed the seeds of doubt with a 207-ball knock worth 27.
His innings ended in improbable fashion in the final session of the match, stepping on his own stumps as he went back in his crease and gifting Jhye Richardson the fourth wicket of his maiden five-for.
Australian reunion
The television studios are heavily populated with reminders of the great Australian side of the late nineties and early 2000s and several of the most memorable faces came together on the field to recreate one of the safest slip cordons of the modern era. Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, current head coach Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden all recreated their old positions and captured the moment for posterity.