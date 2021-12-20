Can England match feat achieved 85 years ago in bid to win the Ashes?

England’s second-successive defeat in Australia means they will have to match a feat which has only been achieved once before if they are to win the Ashes.

The only previous team to come from 2-0 down to win the urn were Australia in 1936-37, when Sir Donald Bradman made 810 runs at an average of 90.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at that series 85 years ago.

First Test, Brisbane:

England won by 322 runs

Gubby Allen starred with bat and ball (PA)

Second Test, Sydney:

England won by an innings and 22 runs

Wally Hammond led England to a second-Test win (PA)

Third Test, Melbourne:

Australia won by 365 runs

Don Bradman found top form with a double-century (PA)

Fourth Test, Adelaide:

Australia won by 148 runs

England had a first-innings lead as opener Charlie Barnett’s century led them to 330 in response to the hosts’ 288. But another double-century from Bradman, this time 212 before offering a return catch to become one of Hammond’s five victims, underpinned an Australian total of 433 and six wickets for Fleetwood-Smith saw England bowled out for 243.

Fifth Test, Melbourne:

Australia won by an innings and 200 runs