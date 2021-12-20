Can England match feat achieved 85 years ago in bid to win the Ashes?

UK SportPublished:

The only previous team to come from 2-0 down to win the urn were Australia in 1936-37.

Can England match feat achieved 85 years ago in bid to win the Ashes?

England’s second-successive defeat in Australia means they will have to match a feat which has only been achieved once before if they are to win the Ashes.

The only previous team to come from 2-0 down to win the urn were Australia in 1936-37, when Sir Donald Bradman made 810 runs at an average of 90.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at that series 85 years ago.

First Test, Brisbane:
England won by 322 runs

Gubby Allen bowls against Australia
Gubby Allen starred with bat and ball (PA)

Second Test, Sydney:
England won by an innings and 22 runs

Wally Hammond
Wally Hammond led England to a second-Test win (PA)

Third Test, Melbourne:
Australia won by 365 runs

Don Bradman bats for Australia
Don Bradman found top form with a double-century (PA)

Fourth Test, Adelaide:
Australia won by 148 runs

England had a first-innings lead as opener Charlie Barnett’s century led them to 330 in response to the hosts’ 288. But another double-century from Bradman, this time 212 before offering a return catch to become one of Hammond’s five victims, underpinned an Australian total of 433 and six wickets for Fleetwood-Smith saw England bowled out for 243.

Fifth Test, Melbourne:
Australia won by an innings and 200 runs

Australia batsmen Don Bradman, left, and Stan McCabe
Don Bradman (left) and Stan McCabe were key to Australia’s fightback (PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News