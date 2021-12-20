Can England match feat achieved 85 years ago in bid to win the Ashes?

England’s second-successive defeat in Australia means they will have to match a feat which has only been achieved once before if they are to win the Ashes.
The only previous team to come from 2-0 down to win the urn were Australia in 1936-37, when Sir Donald Bradman made 810 runs at an average of 90.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at that series 85 years ago.
First Test, Brisbane:
England won by 322 runs
Second Test, Sydney:
England won by an innings and 22 runs
Third Test, Melbourne:
Australia won by 365 runs
Fourth Test, Adelaide:
Australia won by 148 runs
England had a first-innings lead as opener Charlie Barnett’s century led them to 330 in response to the hosts’ 288. But another double-century from Bradman, this time 212 before offering a return catch to become one of Hammond’s five victims, underpinned an Australian total of 433 and six wickets for Fleetwood-Smith saw England bowled out for 243.