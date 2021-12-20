Boxing Day fixtures in EFL hit by further coronavirus postponements

Boxing Day fixtures at Northampton and Newport have been postponed as coronavirus outbreaks continue to cause chaos in the English Football League.

Northampton were scheduled to host Walsall in Sky Bet League Two on Sunday, while Newport were due to take on leaders Forest Green in the same division.

A host of EFL games have been postponed during the past week following an increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant.

A Northampton statement read: “The club informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Sixfields due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.”

Table-topping Forest Green, who sit four points clear of second-placed Northampton, have now seen their last three fixtures called off.

The Cobblers and Walsall were also without games last weekend due to Covid-19.

A Forest Green statement read: “We informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Rodney Parade due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the squad.”