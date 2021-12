US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has capped an extraordinary 2021 by being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.

The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.

She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the title without dropping a set.

The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is… ? EMMA RADUCANU ?#SPOTY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021

Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic gold medallists Tom Daley and Adam Peaty.