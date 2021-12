Ronnie O’Sullivan racks up record 38th ranking title with victory in Coventry

Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a record 38th career ranking title after coming from behind to beat Neil Robertson 10-8 and win the World Grand Prix in Coventry.

O’Sullivan’s victory – after he reeled off four frames in succession to wipe out at 7-5 lead – also represented the 28th consecutive season in which he has won a ranking crown.

Afterwards, with more coronavirus restrictions rumoured to be approaching, O’Sullivan joked to the packed crowd: “It’s a bit like Downing Street in here – mass spreading.”

What drought?@ronnieo147 wins the 2021 @CazooUK World Grand Prix, his first title since winning the World Championship for the sixth time last year. It's his 38th career ranking title #CazooSeries pic.twitter.com/5bDnP9zURI — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) December 19, 2021

The 46-year-old O’Sullivan claims he no longer cares about titles but his pleasure at ending a run of five straight final defeats and winning his first title since his 2020 World Championship was evident.

He added on ITV4: “Neil should have been ahead in the afternoon by a long way but he gave me a chance then I just found something for four frames, which I’ve done pretty much most of the tournament.

“I’ve won so much that I’ve got to start to enjoy the occasion and if I don’t give 100 per cent all the time I’ve earned that right. OK, I’ve won tonight but losses aren’t that bad either. I just want to enjoy life.”

O’Sullivan was never in front in a patchy opening session, but avoided falling two behind in the eighth frame after claiming the two snookers required to level at 4-4.

Rhythm remained in short supply for both players when they resumed in the evening before Robertson produced a break of 128 on his way to opening up a 7-5 lead.

The Australian, desperate to end the year on a high after crashing out of last month’s UK Championship to amateur John Astley, had always looked the most likely to get to the winning line.

Then it was Robertson’s turn to rise to the challenge, responding with a break of 78, keeping his own hopes of clinching a 22nd career ranking title alive.